In hard-hitting court papers‚ Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has accused the Democratic Alliance of lying to South Africa and to the High Court as part of the party’s desperate bid to get rid of her.

She also accused the party of “disrespecting” and “abusing” court process.

In a affidavit filed on Monday she has also asked that the DA be ordered to pay a punishing legal costs order if and when she won her latest court battle against it‚ so as to “send a strong message” to “other political parties…not to abuse the law and the courts to fight their political battles”.

De Lille has taken aim at the party’s leadership‚ branding Federal Chair James Selfe as dishonest in his claims of how the decision to terminate her DA membership was made - and claiming that the entire process to remove her was “rubber stamped” without any real debate.

Effectively‚ she says in the affidavit‚ the DA is trying to use an “unlawful shortcut” – by summarily terminating her membership – to force her out of the party‚ rather than subjecting her to the disciplinary inquiry she’s entitled to.