Ousted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Friday won a minor victory in her bid to retain her DA membership and her mayoral chain.

De Lille brought an urgent court application to have her membership restored and remain mayor pending an application to review and set aside the DA’s decision to terminate her membership on Tuesday. The review application will be heard on May 25.

Judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela interdicted the Independent Electoral Commission from filling her position as a city councillor pending the main application. The court reserved judgment on her application to have her membership and mayoral position restored.

Her counsel‚ Dali Mpofu‚ SC‚ told the court that De Lille was at risk as she had been stripped of her bodyguards.

“They have already taken away her bodyguards‚” said Mpofu. “She may be vulnerable‚ there are people outside (court)‚ some are supporting her and some are against her.”

Mpofu added: “The status quo is that [De Lille] is still a member of DA‚ a councillor and a mayor.”

But the DA opposed the interim relief sought by De Lille.

“We submit that the application must fail‚” DA counsel‚ Sean Rosenberg‚ SC‚ told the court. “[De Lille] is not asking for the preservation of the status quo‚ she seeks the reversal of the situation‚ that is a radical remedy. Putting her in charge of a major metro is risky.”