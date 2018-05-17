Nkohla enters DA-De Lille fight

Poo flinger Loyiso Nkohla has raised a stink in the war between the DA and Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

Nkhohla, in a letter sent to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, raised allegations of assassination plots, illegal surveillance and back-stabbing as a sideshow to the meltdown between De Lille and the party

Now a council official, Nkohla, infamous for a poo protest at Cape Town International Airport, is apparently a De Lille supporter.

His letter, which has been circulating on social media, was written shortly after the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town restored De Lille's mayoral chain by granting her application for an urgent interdict stopping the DA rescinding her party membership.

Nkohla confirmed yesterday that he had authored the letter and sent it to Maimane.

The former Ses' Khona leader's appointment as a council community liaison officer was questioned last year in a report by a DA committee. It noted that Nkohla "enjoys special status in the city" and abused a council vehicle.