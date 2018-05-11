De Lille brings in EFF man Dali Mpofu against DA

This comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Mpofu‚ who is also chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ will represent suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane in his disciplinary case linked to alleged misconduct and a violation of his duties and responsibilities‚ which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

De Lille is heading to the High Court to challenge the Democratic Alliance's decision to fire her as a DA member and by extension‚ as the executive mayor of Cape Town.