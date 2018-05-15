Patricia de Lille has been reinstated as mayor of Cape Town.

Announcing his decision in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ Judge Patrick Gamble said it was in the best interests of the city.

De Lille’s reinstatement will last at least until the outcome of her court application to review the DA decision to rescind her party membership.

The court decision came exactly a week after the DA announced that De Lille was no longer a party member‚ as a result of comments she had made in a radio interview.