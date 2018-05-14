Patricia de Lille: 'My husband is my rock'

Newsmaker of the week Patricia Sylvia de Lille says her ongoing fight with the DA has been the hardest battle she has ever fought.

This, despite surviving personal traumatic battles that would've seen many cave in under pressure.

Among other misfortunes that have visited the fierce 67-year-old politician are throat cancer, the rape and murder of her younger sister and bearing a child while still in school, which was considered "shameful" during her teenage years.

"My integrity and reputation are priceless. I've been in politics for over 45 years. I can't allow, at this stage of my life after having become a household name in this country, these small delinquent politicians with no political credibility to destroy my name."

She says the circus that's currently unfolding is merely a ploy to get rid of her because she is always hellbent on improving people's lives.

"I was in denial and busy with other things like handing out title deeds and bursaries and establishing peace where there were land invasions. I would get home tired and get up and just start again.