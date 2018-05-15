Race issues still haunting the DA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, in his defence of his remarks on white privilege and black poverty in front of his Tshwane caucus, said his "whole motive was to help everybody to see the great inequities in the country".

Really?

Why the sudden frankness about the obvious after years of dumb silence? Maimane and Patricia de Lille were on the DA federal council when both reportedly voted against the DA chief whip of the Tshwane city council caucus for opposing racism in the ranks, according to the headlines.

So, while grappling at last with the central contradiction of the DA, home of many apartheid-era personalities, especially in Tshwane, Maimane should now be fully frank and reveal what is the official punishment for opposing racism in the DA, and why he thought it was a good thing.

Khanya M Gqirana

Stofelpark, Mamelodi East