Sundowns playing catch-up

It's still early days in the group stage of the CAF Champions League but Mamelodi Sundowns' result against Horoya will be crucial.

The Brazilians take on the Guinean side at 28 Septembre Stadium in Conakry this evening [6pm SA time].

Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca top Group C with four points from two matches while Horoya are second with three points after they beat Togo Port 2-1 away two weeks ago. Sundowns played 1-1 against Wydad in their opener.

So a win for Horoya over Sundowns could open the gap even further, which would make life difficult for Pitso Mosimane's charges, who are third at the moment.

The 2016 Champions League winners have proven they are capable of winning on the continent, but it hasn't always been easy for them. Sundowns have won three, lost four and drew three in their last 10 matches away in this tournament.

Sundowns' away wins came against Zamalek [Egypt], AS Vita [DR Congo] and Saint George [Ethiopia]. Horoya, though, are in their own backyard and will be buoyed by their win in Togo. 28 Septembre Stadium boosts a capacity of 25000, but it holds bad memories for the people of the west African country.

On September 28 2009, opposition party members demonstrated in the stadium demanding that then president Moussa Dadis Camara step down, which led to more than 150 people losing their lives after military intervention. Sundowns resume the group phase on July 17 against Togo Port.