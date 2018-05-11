Calm before De Lille storm hits Cape Town high court

It was quiet in front of the high court in Cape Town on Friday ahead of former Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille’s bid to interdict the DA from appointing a new mayor.

This was despite claims on Twitter on Thursday evening that the party was going to pay protesters to demonstrate against De Lille‚ who is represented by Dali Mpofu.

De Lille’s seven years as mayor ended on Tuesday when the DA rescinded her membership over a radio interview in which she is alleged to have said she would leave the party once she had cleared her name of allegations against her.

Charges she faced included nepotism and bringing the party’s name into disrepute after relationships between her and members of her mayoral committee soured.