A verdict is still to come after the lunch break but‚ so far‚ the summary judgment statement in the Van Breda triple murder trial has been a damning one for the accused‚ whom Judge Siraj Desai said showed almost no emotion - "even when demonstrating the fatal blows to his family members" by an alleged intruder.

Henri van Breda‚ 23‚ has spent 66 days on trial for the murder of his parents and brother‚ the attempted murder of his sister Marli‚ and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda‚ with heavy black circles around his eyes‚ could not keep his eyes open in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday as Desai moved carefully from one point to the next.

Desai said that Van Breda had "become emotional from time to time" during the trial - which was "to be expected" but that in general‚ he "did not show a great deal of emotion when he demonstrated the fatal blows to his family members" by an alleged axe-wielding attacker.

The judge said Van Breda "was the only person alive who could remember what had happened"‚ but had "sarcastically responded that he had had no idea who the attackers were".