Janet Jackson, Minnie & Oprah: See what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
With the royal wedding between Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle taking up most of the attention this weekend, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the rest of the world came to a standstill.
But here eMzansi, there were celebrity birthdays galore with Anele Mdoda and LootLove enjoying what looked like epic celebrations!
There were also the Billboard Music Awards that saw Janet Jackson being honoured.
See what else some of your faves got up to.
Anele looked dreamy at her birthday party which seems to have been a regal affair.
With less than a month left before the Soccer World Cup, Minnie made her way to Russia and shared some of her journey with us.
Bonang has been serving us, as usual, but this time all the way from the south of France where she is holidaying with bff Lorna Maseko.
Officer Bae, Jesse Suntele, went target shooting at paintball.
Of course we cant leave out the royal wedding.......
Oprah looked the part at the royal wedding. She shared on social media how she needed a last minute outfit change after initially choosing a dress that was too "white".
Serena Williams aced it at the royal wedding, sporting one of our favourite hairstyles.
From one royal event to musical royalty; Janet Jackson showed up and killed it at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.