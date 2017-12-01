The gripping trial of Henri van Breda‚ accused of hacking his brother and parents to death‚ has finally exhausted its well of witnesses on both sides.

For those who have sat in court for all of the 63 days‚ it has played like an unedited film – lurching from a gripping drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat on the one day‚ to the endless detail in the fine print of textbooks on the next.

The main character is a young man who had the world at his feet and turned only 23 in the dock. Without fail he wore the mask of somebody whose internal world sends very little to the surface for scrutiny.

Whichever way the tide turns‚ his will be a history of a dead brother‚ dead parents‚ a sister with retrograde amnesia who was also savagely attacked‚ and a few moments in which everything changed.