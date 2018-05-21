Judge Siraj Desai‚ working through a summary judgment statement in the case of triple murder accused Henri van Breda‚ said "the court is in agreement" with the state prosecutor "that it is highly unlikely the perimeter [of the luxury De Zalze estate] was breached by an intruder."

He said Susan Galloway had stated that the "location‚ security measures and position of the house" made it highly unlikely that an intruder would have gone undetected on the property.

Judge Desai also said that Van Breda's call to emergency services - which lasted from 7:12am to 7:37am on January 27 2015 - showed a "lack of urgency" while the "demeanour of the accused" during "an unduly long conversation" with EMS seems "highly unusual for a traumatised victim" and that at "no point did the responder have to request him to calm down".

He also said that Van Breda "did not make use of other obvious options" in his search for help - for example‚ security numbers on a list on the fridge - and had also only called his girlfriend‚ a "minor residing at a school hostel"‚ shortly after the attacks.

"It is common cause that he did not attempt to alert the security at De Zalze‚" said Desai.