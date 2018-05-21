Judgement statements in complicated murder trials can take several days to read out before a verdict is announced.

But‚ in the much-anticipated judgement in the Henri Van Breda triple axe murder trial‚ a verdict is likely to be announced on Monday.

"I will be reading a summary of the judgement‚" Judge Siraj Desai told a packed courtroom‚ and then asked the accused to sit down.

Judge Desai then read out the crimes for which 23-year-old Henri van Breda went on trial. He stands accused of murdering his parents and brother‚ the attempted murder of his sister and defeating the ends of justice.

He said that Van Breda was the "middle child" and that for the purpose of ease during judgement‚ all family members would be referred to by their first name while the accused himself would not.

Judge Desai then took the courtroom back to the horrific scenes of January 27‚ 2015‚ when Rudi and Martin van Breda were found hacked to death in an upstairs room‚ while Teresa and Marli were found "nearby in the doorway" close to the same room.