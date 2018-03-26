Judge Siraj Desai‚ who presided over the triple axe murder trial of Stellenbosch youngster Henri van Breda‚ will temporarily be taken off the matter due to personal circumstances.

Van Breda allegedly wiped out three members of his family‚ leaving one more for dead.

The trial‚ which ran for more than sixty days‚ was scheduled for judgment on April 23.

On Monday‚ the National Prosecuting Authority sent out an alert stating that Van Breda will appear in court tomorrow:

“Please note that Henri van Breda will appear in court tomorrow morning for the postponement of the matter to a later date before a new judge.”

Details‚ however‚ were sketchy.