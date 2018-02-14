Gratuitous violence is part and parcel of life in South Africa‚ Henri van Breda’s advocate told the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

In his closing argument in the marathon triple axe-murder trial‚ Piet Botha compared the murders of Martin‚ Teresa and Rudi van Breda in Stellenbosch three years ago with the recent stabbing of a hiker in Kalk Bay and an attack on a sleeping man in Stellenbosch.

This came after Judge Siraj Desai‚ presiding over 23-year-old Van Breda’s trial‚ questioned why an assailant from outside the family would attack them in such a brutal manner.

Desai described the murders of Van Breda’s parents and brother‚ and the life-threatening assault on his sister Marli‚ as the result of a “frenzy”‚ adding: “It’s almost as if the person really wanted to attack them out of anger rather than fortuitously killing people during a botched robbery. The person that killed them did so with definite intent.”

Botha disagreed‚ saying: “Crimes in our country‚ including house invasions‚ go hand-in-hand with gratuitous violence.” This was proven by recent fatal stabbings in Kalk Bay and Stellenbosch. “It is the country we are living in‚” said Botha‚ adding that if one wondered why an outsider would wipe out the Van Bredas out in such a brutal manner‚ one should also ask why Henri would act in that manner.