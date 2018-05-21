WATCH: Henri van Breda falling asleep in court as judge reads his decision

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda seemed so tired in court on Monday that he continuously nodded off during the judgment that would decide the course of the rest of his life.

Sitting in the dock‚ surrounded by cameras in a packed courtroom‚ the 23-year-old seemingly struggled to keep his eyes open while Judge Siraj Desai went through forensic details of the bloody murder scene at 12 Goske Street in De Zalze estate near Stellenbosch.