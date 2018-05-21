It lasted 66 days‚ had tongues wagging‚ and played out like a courtroom TV drama with flashbacks to three family members lying hacked to death with an axe on the first floor of their luxury home.

Now‚ the judgment of triple-murder accused Henri van Breda will begin in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday. This comes after a month-long postponement due to a death in the family of Judge Siraj Desai.

Van Breda stands accused of murdering his father Martin‚ mother Teresa‚ and brother Rudi‚ at their luxury estate home near Stellenbosch in January 2015. He also stands accused of attempting to murder his younger sister‚ Marli‚ and of defeating the ends of justice.

As tension mounts ahead of the judgment‚ Van Breda might be wondering if a decision he made several months ago could cost him his freedom.

Van Breda’s defence team had advised against him testifying‚ but with a definite air of confidence‚ he had stepped into the witness box late last year‚ producing what seemed a slick and carefully crafted narrative and one which‚ he hoped‚ Judge Desai would find believable.

He was spotted leaving Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg last week (as he headed back to Cape Town for the judgment) in a woollen beanie‚ a Pink Floyd t-shirt‚ and a face of hair - quite the opposite of the coiffed-hair-and-tailored-suit-man who stepped into the witness box several months ago.