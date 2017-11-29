“Fortuitous”. That is what state prosecutor Susan Galloway called the diagnosis of Henri van Breda’s juvenile myoclonic epilepsy in the twilight days of his trial in the High Court in Cape Town.

Until Van Breda‚ 23‚ was diagnosed with the condition two weeks ago‚ 2hr 40min was missing from the timeline he presented in his plea statement and court testimony about the events at the family home in Stellenbosch on the night of January 26‚ 2015.

But neurologist Dr James Butler‚ who appeared as the final witness in Van Breda’s defence‚ used the diagnosis to claim he had a seizure on the night of the attacks then suffered amnesia for nearly three hours as he lay on the staircase at 12 Goske Street‚ De Zalze.

Galloway told Judge Siraj Desai on Wednesday: “Given the defence’s case up until now and then the fortuitous diagnosis of a type of epilepsy just recently‚ the accused can now say‚ ‘Oh hang on‚ I now suddenly have an explanation for those missing two hours and 40 minutes’.”

Butler said that in all homicide cases‚ up to a third of defendants claimed they had amnesia — but these claims were usually made for the period of time in which the murders happened. Van Breda’s was the only case he knew of in which the alleged amnesia came after the attacks on his parents‚ Martin and Teresa‚ brother Rudi and sister Marli‚ who survived.

This proved he was not malingering — feigning illness for ulterior motives — in an attempt to be acquitted.