Fikile Mbalula challenges Juju to a roast
Fikile Mbalula was part of the panel of the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi Mhlongo and although he took a fair amount of shots about being 'jobless' and his alleged links to the controversial Gupta family‚ Razzmatazz said he wouldn't mind facing off against another politician. Enter Julius Malema.
Mbalula told TshisaLIVE on the red carpet at the live show at Gold Reef City last week that if he had to roast another politician he'd choose EFF boss Julius Malema.
We asked Mbalula why everyone on the panel said that he was their number one target and he said it is because he is a politician.
"Being a politician‚ you wouldn't find us in spaces like this. You wouldn't under normal circumstances have someone from my background coming for stuff like this because politicians are too allergic. So everything‚ even if it is humour‚ to them is serious."
When asked who he'd like to go to battle with‚ Juju was the first name that popped up.
"Julius Malema. It's a challenge to him. But look‚ I know he can take it. He's a man of humour‚ so I know he can take it. Other guys‚ I don't see anybody who can."
Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom‚ Alex Okosi‚ said that the network was determined to develop local African content. When pressed on when there would be another roast‚ he told TshisaLIVE within a year.
"Soon. We'll have another one soon. Within a year. I'm placing that on record."
Well‚ Mr. Okosi‚ may we present a suggestion.