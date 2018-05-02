Fikile Mbalula challenges Juju to a roast.

Fikile Mbalula was part of the panel of the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi Mhlongo and although he took a fair amount of shots about being 'jobless' and his alleged links to the controversial Gupta family‚ Razzmatazz said he wouldn't mind facing off against another politician. Enter Julius Malema.

Mbalula told TshisaLIVE on the red carpet at the live show at Gold Reef City last week that if he had to roast another politician he'd choose EFF boss Julius Malema.

We asked Mbalula why everyone on the panel said that he was their number one target and he said it is because he is a politician.

"Being a politician‚ you wouldn't find us in spaces like this. You wouldn't under normal circumstances have someone from my background coming for stuff like this because politicians are too allergic. So everything‚ even if it is humour‚ to them is serious."