Gupta family lose court bid on return of luxury jet

The South Gauteng High Court has dismissed an application for leave to appeal her order compelling the Gupta family to return an aircraft it bought through a Canadian bank.

The Export Development Canada (EDC) lent the Guptas $41m to buy their Bombardier jet.

The bank approached the court on an urgent basis asking it to direct that Bombardier Global 6000 with the tail number ZS-OAK be grounded because the family defaulted on repayments and to stop it from using it to commit crimes or flee from justice.

The bank said it feared the aircraft would be seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

Judge Kathree Setiloane in the South Gauteng High Court said on Thursday her order was not final and that it would not be in the interest of justice to grant leave to appeal in an interim ruling.