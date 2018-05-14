Patrick Mabedi has admitted that he wants the Kaizer Chiefs coaching job.

The Chiefs interim coach said he would be interested in becoming permanent mentor if offered the job after finishing his brief three-match stint with a record of two victories and one defeat.

The ex-Malawi captain took over after Steve Komphela quit following the Nedbank Cup loss to Free State Stars in Durban last month and although Mabedi lost his first game in charge away at Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ he followed it up with wins over Maritzburg United at home and Ajax Cape Town away in the last game of the season on Saturday.

“Remember I was assistant coach and then I was asked to be interim‚ so my first objective was just to finish the task that I was assigned‚” said Mabedi after the 2-1 triumph for his side at the Cape Town Stadium.

“Whatever happens now‚ happens.

"I cannot say what is going to happen or what the club is going to do but my objective was to finish well in these last games and I think that’s what I did.

“Of course‚ I would like the job‚ if it is offered to you‚ you cannot say no.”

Chiefs are yet to indicate what their plans are for a new coach but it is assumed that Kaizer Motaung will be looking overseas for a replacement for Komphela.

Mabedi is a former captain of Chiefs and was assistant to Muhsin Ertugral at Mpumalanga Black Aces before moving back to AmaKhosi to work with Komphela this season.

Komphela previously had Doctor Khumalo as assistant in his first season in charge and then John Paintsil‚ the former Ghanaian international for his second campaign.