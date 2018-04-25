Home Affairs must cancel Gupta travel documents - MPs

MPs have implored the Department of Home Affairs to immediately cancel the Guptas’ South African travel documentation‚ as some members of the controversial family continue to dodge local law-enforcement agencies and Parliamentary inquiries.

The portfolio committee on home affairs met on Tuesday to discuss the terms of reference for the inquiry into the decision by the Department of Home Affairs to grant some members of the Gupta family South African citizenship.

The committee unanimously adopted the terms of reference for the inquiry into the process undertaken by the department to grant the Gupta family naturalisation.

"Should the Gupta family members have South African documentation to travel‚ this committee must instruct the Department of Home Affairs to cancel their documents‚" said ANC MP Patrick Chauke.

Read the full story on BusinessLIVE