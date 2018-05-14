Suzanne Daniels - a whistleblower on the Gupta family’s alleged capture of Eskom - will on Monday face disciplinary charges that could cost her job.

The R1.6-billion McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners consultancy scandal is at the heart of Eskom’s case against her.

Daniels denounced that deal as "brazen theft" and accused the parastatal of lying about those payments.

But Eskom maintains she was a key player in the saga and has produced an 11-page charge sheet against her‚ in which it claims that she deliberately hid Trillian’s involvement in the McKinsey deal.

Eskom’s latest charge sheet against Daniels‚ which is the fifth that she has faced‚ states: "You supported such a settlement and/or failed to act or advise Eskom in the circumstances and/or were negligent in the performance of your duties as the acting head: legal and compliance and/or the group company secretary."

It is understood that Daniels will defend herself against these and other accusations

