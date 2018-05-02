Gupta mines ‘face ruin’ as Eskom warns of coal supply challenges.

This comes as Eskom had to inform the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) it was facing shortages of coal at seven power stations. Eskom has blamed this on “historical underinvestment at cost-plus mines” and an undersupply of both quantity and quality of coal from Gupta-owned mines. It has denied reports that load shedding was imminent.

The two business rescue practitioners for the Optimum and Koornfontein mines were appointed by Gupta company directors on February 16 this year to oversee the business rescue process of both coal mines‚ and have fended off a series of court battles to have them removed.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.