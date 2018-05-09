A domestic worker has laid a charge of assault against her former employer after he allegedly repeatedly beat her in front of her four-year-old daughter last year.

Kobus de Klerk‚ 47‚ is on trial in the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ where he faces a charge of assault for allegedly attacking his employee Siyamthanda Dube. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

De Klerk's case comes as former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana is alleged to have assaulted his former domestic worker Catherine Wiro.

According to Dube's statement‚ on November 28‚ 2017‚ she was at her workplace in Randpark Ridge with her daughter‚ whom she had discovered was sick during the day.

"She was shaking‚ vomiting and had fever chills. I wanted to take my daughter to the clinic‚ but Tamara's [De Klerk's wife] kids would be home by 9am to 9:30am from their exams and I knew I had to be at work when they got home‚" Dube said.