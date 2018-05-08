In a conversation recorded on Sunday night under a tree at the Douglasdale police station‚ where Christine Wiro had opened a case of assault against Manana‚ the former deputy education minister can be heard speaking in a soft tone‚ begging Wiro to go to the station commander and tell him that she was not pursuing the case any more.

Contacted for comment‚ Manana did not deny it was him talking in the recording‚ but he insisted it was an audio of the family extorting him.

In the recording‚ Manana‚ speaking in English and Zulu‚ is heard saying he is “willing to do anything” to resolve the situation.

Manana is talking to Wiro’s friend‚ who has asked not to be named.

Manana says: “I’m willing to do anything … Understand the situation.

“Please. Ngiyanicela [please] … I’m saying‚ just for any consolation‚ just to take care of umama for what she feels is humiliation‚ I can give a consolation to her. The money she needs‚ the money she was earning. I can give her consolation to take care of her health‚ of her family. At least a hundred.

“That does not end our relationship but it continues. That is the consolation I’m trying to get into. Look mama‚ I know that you worked just for two weeks but I am willing‚ just for humiliation‚ to give that consolation. Then we can still continue with our relationship.”

After he said this‚ Wiro’s son‚ Mpho‚ appears and the family friend starts to speak to him.

“You know what‚ at the end of the day it is up to you and your mom because it is something that will help you in your life. It has to come from you‚” Wiro’s friend tells Mpho.

She then explains to Manana that the decision can’t be made by her: “They know their own situation‚ more than I could ever. That is why I am saying that.”

Then the friend turns to Mpho‚ saying: “You and your mom‚ do you want to talk about it‚ even for five minutes? Do you want to talk with Mduduzi‚ like man to man?”

The recording ends here.