Manana 'offers' his worker R100k to withdraw charges

Manana said the money that he gave Wiro was for the two weeks she worked at his home. He accused Wiro of compromising security at the house as she often gave access to "everyone".

He said he also lost some of his belongings in the house.

"I brought to her attention that I am missing some possessions (i.e a camera and a box of crystal glasses). She responded by crying that I am accusing her of stealing..." Manana said.

Manana, dressed in a navy casual jacket, was seen arriving at the police station on Sunday in his Mercedes-Benz SUV, two hours after Wiro had laid charges of intimidation, common assault and crimen injuria against him.

She alleged that Manana had tried to push her down the stairway at his Fourways home and threatened to deport her to Zimbabwe.

Manana had summoned Wiro to the police station to pay her outstanding wages.

During the discussions, Manana, who was fined R100000 for assaulting three women at a Fourways restaurant last year, went in and out of the police station as his "sister" desperately spearheaded the negotiations.

Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE's reporter witnessed the negotiations.

"We are black people," the woman who claimed to be Manana's sister said. "We should not do this to one another. She needs money. You can go to court but that still will not give her money."

Three people who were with Wiro at the police station - her son, a friend and the TimesLIVE reporter - were also offered money by the woman. "We will give her money. We will give all of you here money, individually. Please consider our request," the woman said.

"My brother is a politician and he does not need this. We are black people, we can't be doing this to each other."

Langa would now and again come back to brief us about what was happening. "They are offering us money. They are saying it would hurt his reputation if we go ahead with the case," Langa said.

Wiro's friend said: "I am now scared they will take the money. He is really trying his best to make sure she cancels the case. He wants her to take the money and not get justice for what she went through."

Langa later said: "He first offered my mother a job. She rejected it. He then offered us R100000."

Police confirmed yesterday that the case was later withdrawn. However, it's unclear if money did exchange hands.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they will investigate if negotiations for settlement indeed took place at the station. "For now this is just an accusation . we need to test that there was anything with malicious intentions," Peters said.