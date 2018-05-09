China and Angola are showing themselves to be very receptive to South African wines‚ offering positive news to the drought-affected industry‚ the Western Cape government says.

Provincial minister of economic opportunities Alan Winde was commenting on the latest wine harvest report.

According to industry body Vinpro’s harvest report released this week‚ the total 2018 harvest was 15% smaller than the 2017 harvest‚ coming in at 1‚220‚920 tonnes. This is slightly bigger than initially anticipated‚ given the estimate of a 20% smaller crop size from the drought report prepared by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy and the Department of Agriculture earlier this year.

The Vinpro report indicates that while berries were smaller - affecting tonnage - they are of excellent quality. The hot and dry conditions‚ while impacting berry size‚ also meant that vines remained healthy and were not impacted by pests‚ and rot.

Winde said “this has been a challenging season for all farmers‚ and this harvest is testament to the hard work and commitment of wine farmers‚ and all their staff.”