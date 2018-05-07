Helping hand for domestic workers

A Johannesburg domestic worker who says she has been exploited by her employers also witnessed the physical abuse of colleagues.

Salome Molefe has been a domestic worker for more than 20 years and also works for the South African Domestic Service and Allied Worker's Union (Sadsawu).

"I will never forget when another domestic worker was kicked in the face by her employer. She was swollen and in so much pain," she said.

Molefe said domestic workers were isolated from their families. "I couldn't raise my own children and they were not allowed to visit me at work. My husband was also not allowed. It was hurtful to me because I was always alone."

Molefe attended the launch of Domestic Workers' Rights: A Legal and Practical Guide by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) on Friday in Braamfontein.

The 56-page booklet is aimed at informing domestics of their rights and will be available from the Seri website.