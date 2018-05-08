Mduduzi Manana's full‚ unedited statement issued on Monday as the higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana fought back over assault claims.

"The new allegations leveled against me are both unfortunate and malicious. Ms Catherine Wiro was employed as my domestic worker for a period of two weeks and she is a Zimbabwean national.

On her first week at work‚ I realized that she often gives access to everyone who comes to my home and I warned her about a possible security risk that such conduct poses to me and especially to her as she could easily be raped.

This was the week preceding the long weekend and I gave her permission to go home as I was also traveling to my home province of Mpumalanga for party deployment. She returned on Tuesday (01 May 2018).

On Wednesday (02 May 2018)‚ I brought to her attention that I am missing some possessions (i.e a camera and a box of crystal glasses). She responded by crying that I am accusing her of stealing.