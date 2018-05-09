"I withdrew Manana charges in fear for my life"

ANC MP Mduduzi Manana is not off the hook yet, as the National Prosecuting Authority has refused to withdraw the latest charges of assault against him.

This came amid the emergence of an audio in which Manana could be heard

making a monetary offer to his former domestic worker Christine Wiro, allegedly in an effort to have the charges dropped.

Gauteng police spokesman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police were investigating the allegations. "In the instance where a complainant withdraws a case, it's still the responsibility of the SAPS to submit the docket that was opened to the director of public prosecutions for a decision [on wether] to prosecute or not.

"In this case, the docket is back from the director of public prosecutions and police are now investigating further on instruction of the NPA."

In the audio obtained by Sowetan yesterday, Manana could be heard saying: "I'm saying just for any consolation, just to take care of uMama, for what she feels is humiliation. I can give a consolation to her, all the money she needs, all the money she was earning. I'm saying I can give consolation to take care of her health, her family . at least of a hundred?"

But on Monday, Manana accused Wiro, 43, his former domestic worker for just over two weeks, of attempting to extort R100 000 from him. He said his lawyers were preparing court papers to sue Wiro.