Mancoba church ‘angel’ on trial over underage 'marriage'

Banele Mancoba‚ second-in-command and spindoctor of the Mancoba’s Angels Ministry Church‚ is to be sent for psychiatric evaluation‚ after appearing in court on Monday on charges including sexual exploitation.

Mancoba was charged with sexual exploitation and rape following what he claimed was his marriage to a woman who was 15 years old. He has a two-year-old child with her.

Banele Mancoba is due in court again on May 24 on another charge. He and his co-accused - including his brother Ephraim Mancoba - are also facing charges of conspiracy to rob in connection with an attempted robbery of a local bus depot.