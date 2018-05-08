South Africa

'Code of silence no longer exists' - Lesufi on Parktown Boys High

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 08 May 2018 - 12:41
Parktown Boys' High.
Parktown Boys' High.
Image: PARKTOWN BOYS SCHOOL

Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi expressed the need for the establishment of a new code of conduct during his visit to the Parktown Boys’ High School in Johannesburg this morning.

“We have learnt of the events taking place in the hostel especially during parties and when the pupils leave hostel to come to school. There are accusations that pupils are sharing blades to cut their beards. Also if something happens to them they must keep quiet,” he said.

New allegations emerge at Parktown Boys High

New allegations and evidence have emerged of incidents at Parktown Boys High School in Johannesburg.

25 days ago

“That is something that I felt I must come and address and officially declare in front of learners and educators that the code of silence no longer exists but a new code will be formulated. If anyone is aggrieved they have a right to complain,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said grade 8 pupils are taken to a camp outside the school’s premises where they are mistreated.

“Some of the boys come back really traumatised and if they speak out there are allegations that a product called ‘Deep heat’ will be rubbed in their private parts. That code of silence must come to an end,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi also voiced concerns about a liquor license being given to the hostel.

“That licence needs to be reviewed as there are allegations that liquor is sold to pupils during hostel parties. We value this school and pupils should be protected at all times. ,” Lesufi said.

'You have damaged our boys for life‚' says Parktown Boys parent

Parents of pupils at Parktown Boys High have spoken of the trauma their children endured as a result of alleged racism and sexual assault.

25 days ago

