'Code of silence no longer exists' - Lesufi on Parktown Boys High

“That is something that I felt I must come and address and officially declare in front of learners and educators that the code of silence no longer exists but a new code will be formulated. If anyone is aggrieved they have a right to complain,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said grade 8 pupils are taken to a camp outside the school’s premises where they are mistreated.

“Some of the boys come back really traumatised and if they speak out there are allegations that a product called ‘Deep heat’ will be rubbed in their private parts. That code of silence must come to an end,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi also voiced concerns about a liquor license being given to the hostel.

“That licence needs to be reviewed as there are allegations that liquor is sold to pupils during hostel parties. We value this school and pupils should be protected at all times. ,” Lesufi said.