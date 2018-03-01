The Mancoba brothers of the Seven Angels Ministries church‚ which has been linked to last week’s Ngcobo police massacre‚ told the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural‚ Religious‚ and Linguistic Rights (CRL) that the Constitution and the country’s educational system were driven by Satan.

The church‚ which former police minister Fikile Mbalula referred to as a satanic cult‚ was the scene of a bloody shootout on Friday in which seven people suspected to have been involved in last Wednesday’s attack on the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape were killed by police.

Five policemen and a retired soldier were killed in the attack on the Ngcobo police station.

Three of the Mancoba brothers were among the seven suspects killed in the subsequent shootout at the church‚ which police said was being used as a hideout by the suspects.