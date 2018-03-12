Hawks probe Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church bank accounts

The Hawks are probing bank accounts belonging to members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church in Eastern Cape.

This after they discovered that millions of rand belonging to church members were apparently stashed in its bank accounts.

According to a highly placed Hawks official in Eastern Cape, the money was discovered after some members of the church told the Hawks that they had given their pensions to the church. "Many of the members were either teachers or working in local firms. When they got to the church, they were told to give away their material possessions in order to serve without the 'satanic' attachments that is money and belongings," said the official.

Another source said one of the accounts being probed has an unexplained amount of more than R2.5-million.

The church hogged headlines last month after three police officers were killed at Engcobo police station. A soldier also fell victim to attackers as they fled the scene.

Police later found two other bodies of police officers dumped along the road about four kilometres away from the police station and a few metres from the Mancoba home where most of the suspects were arrested.