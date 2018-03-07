Cults around the globe and the SA link

Children living on the church premises were also not allowed to attend school while more than a 100 women were allegedly kept as sex slaves.

Other cults locally and around the worldExclusive Brethren

This church was founded in London in 1848 and has a branch in SA. A Port Elizabeth father took legal action against the church in 2014 because he suspected it wanted to take his children out of the country to join a branch in the US.

The man claimed the church was a cult because it had rules that children must be home-schooled, voting and attending university are prohibited and no one is allowed to socialise with people who are not members.

Church Team Ministries International (CTMI)

Formed in 2001 by Mauritian nationals Miki Hardy and his wife Audrey.

The South African chapter was accused of being a cult by parents in Durban because they claimed it lured the youth and then encouraged them to abandon their studies and jobs, shun their families and leave their homes to live with cult leaders.

Sullivanians - US

This cult teaches that traditional family ties were the root cause of mental illness and encouraged polygamy.

Branch Davidians - US

Led by David Koresh, this is one of the most infamous cults in the history of the US.

Almost 100 people, including police, Koresh and members of the cult died when the government tried to search the cult's premises after complaints of sex abuse and illegal weapons. A 51-day standoff ensued after four officers were killed and 16 others wounded during the raid.

Koresh was also accused of sexual abuse as he took girls as young as 12 as "spiritual wives".