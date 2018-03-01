No law preventing Mancoba brothers from opening another church

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Practices says there is no law preventing the remaining four of the Mancoba brothers from opening another church.

The CRL Commission chairwoman, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva earlier today told the media that due to the lack of laws and regulations in the religious sectors, there is nothing that stops the remaining four, of “Seven Angels” brothers from forming a church in other parts of the country.

This comes after the Commission described the Eastern Cape cult at the centre of a bloody police massacre as a ticking bomb.

The deadly attack on police in Ngcobo last Wednesday and the subsequent mowing down of seven of the suspects, including three of the Mancoba brothers, on Friday has gripped the country‚ while also shining a spotlight on the lack regulation on the religious sector.

“We know that there is nothing that stops the other four other brothers who can open a church elsewhere. They had opened churches in other villages in Eastern Cape and were chased away,” Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said.

She further appealed to communities to be aware of churches similar to those of Seven Angels Ministries.

“Communities need to tell us about other formations like this that need to be monitored and dealt with within the law or else worse things might happen,” she said.