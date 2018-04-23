South Africa

'Seven Angels' Church to be demolished

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi - 23 April 2018 - 06:40
File photo of the Police outside Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry at Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.
Image: SAPS

Police Minister Bheki Cele says processes to demolish the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church structures in Eastern Cape are already under way.

Cele's ministerial engagement was part of a follow-up meeting with the community affected by the massacre at the local police station where five police officers and a soldier were gunned down in February.

Seven suspects believed to have been involved in the Ngcobo police massacre were later killed in a shootout with police, after being cornered in the Mancoba Seven Angel's Ministries church in Nyanga village, which they used as a hideout.

Before Cele's address at Nyanga High School, the media spoke to some residents who all shared a common concern about when the church structures would be demolished.

Resident Happy Lwana said he believed that the pain and grief experienced by the families of the victims of the massacre would be eased if the structure was demolished.

