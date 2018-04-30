Ajax Cape Town striker Yannick Zakri accused of being a deadbeat dad

The baby mama said she had to live with family members because her father, who disapproved of her having a baby out of wedlock, kicked her out.

"I now stay with my aunt. I kept quiet for a long time, even when I saw that Zakri's career was booming, because I thought he would stick to his promises to support the child. I'm really struggling, I need him to meet me halfway."

She said she was now headed to the court to seek relief on behalf of their child.

"I have decided to take him to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court because I don't know where he lives. I will be using the Ajax Cape Town address to provide to the court so that they can send him summons."

The mother of his child said she had initially been willing to settle the matter out of court.

"He is taking me for some dumb bimbo, like the ones he is used to running around with. I preferred we came up with an arrangement out of court but now he is not being serious, so I'm left with no choice but to go to court," she said.

Ajax Cape Town spokesman Shooz Mekuto said the club was not aware of Zakri's newborn child.

"We are not aware as the matter was not brought to us. Also, we don't discuss our players' personal lives," said Mekuto.

Sunday World called and sent WhatsApp messages and SMSes to Zakri but he did not respond.

"He is the one who said I must keep the child and now he is not keeping his end of the deal," the baby mama added.