Jesse Suntele to play Suffocate’s son on Rhythm City

Mzansi’s Sexiest 2018 finalist Jesse Suntele has joined the cast of popular soapie Rhythm City.

The actor, model and rapper will debut on Monday, May 7, on the e.tv show.

He will play anti-hero Suffocate’s (Mduduzi Mabaso) son Nqaba, who has been living in Ghana when first introduced.

Described as suave, intelligent and good-looking, below, is a teaser of what viewers can expect when they are first introduced to the character:

Suffo learns that things have not been all hunky-dory in Zothile’s house since she revealed that Nqaba was Suffo’s son. He allows Nqaba to live with him and Puleng, as long as he promises to stay out of trouble. But being Suffo’s son, Nqaba can’t avoid getting into trouble occasionally, especially because of his quick temper.