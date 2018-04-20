Video footage taken outside murder accused Sandile Mantsoe’s apartment in Sandton last year was not played in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday as evidence had to be submitted on how the footage was obtained.

The case was postponed until Tuesday for the state to present witnesses to testify about the footage.

Mantsoe is accused of the murder of his on-and-off girlfriend Karabo Mokoena‚ who died on April 28 last year. Mantsoe has pleaded not guilty.

The state on Friday had wanted to the play video footage. However‚ Judge AJ Johnson said the people who had prepared the footage should testify about how it was captured and stored.

One of the policeman who arrested Mantsoe‚ Capt Bhekisisa Mhlongo‚ testified on Wednesday that he had seen the CCTV footage that showed Mantsoe entering his apartment with Mokoena in the early hours of April 28 last year‚ but she was never seen leaving the place.

Instead Mantsoe was seen entering his flat with a large dustbin and later seen struggling to carry it out‚ making his way into the lift.

“I asked him about the person in the footage pulling the dustbin and what was in the dustbin. That was when he told me that he had killed Karabo‚” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said he had asked Mantsoe what he had used to kill her and where he had taken her.

“He told me that he had taken her to Sandringham‚ in an open veld and burnt her body‚” Mhlongo testified on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Mike Hlatshwayo requested a postponement until Tuesday to get all the witnesses to testify about the footage.

“I did not foresee that the chain of events leading to the obtaining of the footage would need to be proven in the case‚” Hlatshwayo said.