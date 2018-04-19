Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ will face prosecution relating to a road accident that led to the death of Phumzile Dube.

“The NDPP reviewed the decision not to prosecute [Duduzane Zuma] and decided that prosecution must ensue‚” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said on Thursday.

“He [Duduzane] was advised early February that he [had] until the end of March to make representations to the NPA on why he should not face prosecution. He then failed to submit any representation and a decision was taken and referred to the DPP South Gauteng‚” said Mfaku.