AfriForum said on Thursday it was preparing to challenge the diplomatic immunity that was granted to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe.

The organisation announced this when it gave updates on matters relating to its private prosecution programme.

"We...started with a process to set aside that diplomatic immunity. We are happy to announce that the court case on that issue will be held on the 10th and 11th of May in the North Gauteng High Court. We believe we have a strong case‚" said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

"After setting aside the diplomatic immunity‚ we can then ask the authorities to go ahead with prosecution but if they don't‚ we are ready to do so on behalf of Miss Gabriella Engels."