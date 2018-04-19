Cyril's son causes social media stir

President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo has caused a social media flurry by calling former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane a "fool" in a bragging post on Instagram.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa's spokeswoman Khusela Diko said Tumelo was a "grown man" who had to answer for himself for his actions.

"The president, however, finds such behaviour extremely unfortunate and distasteful and not in keeping with the values he espouses or the manner in which he would expect anyone to conduct themselves."

Tumelo, in a brief video posted on his account this week, which was later deleted, took a dig at the son of his father's predecessor after arriving at a Dubai hotel.

The video, which had already been saved and was re-posted and retweeted several times by some Instagram and Twitter users, sparked debate.