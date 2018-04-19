The office of embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo on Thursday called for an end to the mass disruptions in the province.

“We call on the protesters to refrain from the violent disruptions and approach government for discussions on any issues which they would like to discuss‚” said Mahumapelo’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung.

He said that the ongoing protests were nothing more than a bid to discredit Mahumapelo.

“[It is] an anti-Supra Mahumapelo political campaign which seeks to intimidate residents of Mahikeng‚” said Setswambung.

“The campaign is also characterised by criminality as private properties of some citizens are being looted‚” he added.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said Mahumapelo would have a difficult time recovering from the current uproar‚ which comes in the wake of news that his son received a bursary worth R1 million from Denel.