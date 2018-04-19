Just as citizens take to the streets demanding the resignation of the premier‚ pharmacists in the North West have warned that the protests have led to a shortage of medicine in the province.

In a statement released by the SA Association of Hospital and Institutional Pharmacists (Saahip)‚ its members condemned the effects of the ongoing protest action in the North West.

“The strike has resulted in major disruption of the supply of medicines. It is understood that the grievances of the protesters must be addressed‚ but the action cannot be condoned when the lives‚ health and wellbeing of residents are compromised. Reports that unqualified workers are employed at some medicine-depots are also concerning‚ as this contravenes pharmacy legislation and poses a risk to patients‚” Saahip said on Thursday.