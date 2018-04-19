Malema being prosecuted to 'divert attention' from land expropriation issue - EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has described the private prosecution of Julius Malema as a bid by AfriForum to divert attention from the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

Malema reacted to the news with a fiery tweet: "Bring it on bloody racists‚ you don't scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny‚ the poor masses of our people will..."

The EFF said afterwards in a statement that the prosecution was a “nonsensical attempt of the ultra-right wing” that had less to do about the rule of law than deflecting attention from the thorny issue of land.