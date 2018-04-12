'It was Supra who took me to the Guptas,' says Collen Maine

In a startling admission following years of denials, ANC Youth League president Collen Maine has admitted to being introduced to the controversial Gupta family by North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

"Mama Winnie refused to go to the Guptas when many of us were willing," Maine said on Tuesday at a memorial service honouring Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Potchefstroom, North west.

"We must be honest about this comrades. Some of us did not take ourselves there, we were taken there. And I must confess that I was not taken to the Guptas by former president Jacob Zuma, but by Supra Mahumapelo. And this is the truth."

In the video clip, Maine is heard saying: "We did not take ourselves there. We were taken to the Guptas.

"I was not taken there by Zuma. The person who took me there is Supra Mahumapelo.

"Comrades, if my going there means that at some time I must appear in court, don't follow me. You never said I must go there. I went there on my own."

Maine, who could not be reached for comment yesterday, also appeared to support the inquiry into state capture.