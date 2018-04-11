EXCLUSIVE: 'Supra Mahumapelo introduced me to the Guptas' - Collen Maine

In a startling admission following years of denials, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine has admitted to being introduced to the controversial Gupta family by none other than North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo.

Maine had been linked to the Gupta family following allegations that his home loan was facilitated and paid for by the family that has been fingered for being the biggest beneficiaries of state capture.

On Tuesday, Maine told mourners and members of the public at a memorial service honouring the late iconic ANC leader Winnie Mandela in Potchefstroom that contrary to perceptions in the public, it was not former President Jacob Zuma who had introduced him to the Guptas, but Mahumapelo.

